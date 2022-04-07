Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,164 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

