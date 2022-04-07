Bessemer Group Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.