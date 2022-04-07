Bessemer Group Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 112.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of News by 99.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.67 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

