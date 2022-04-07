Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

