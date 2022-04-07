Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,865 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FTCH opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

