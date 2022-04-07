Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 46.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry by 74.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth about $531,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

