Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry by 46.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

