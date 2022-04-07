Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.71. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,235 shares trading hands.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

