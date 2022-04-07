Berenberg Bank Boosts PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target to GBX 2,000

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PPH stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($19.02) on Monday. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,400.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
