Berenberg Bank Boosts PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target to GBX 2,000

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($19.02) on Monday. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,400.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.