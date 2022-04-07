Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €10.00 Price Target

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.99) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP stock traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €8.57 ($9.42). The company had a trading volume of 43,419 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. CORESTATE Capital has a 52 week low of €7.58 ($8.33) and a 52 week high of €15.27 ($16.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.80. The stock has a market cap of $293.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

