Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.54.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

