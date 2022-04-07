Bell Bank Purchases 559 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bell Bank raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 320,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,668,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Five Below by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

FIVE traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.07. 810,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

