Bell Bank Increases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,061 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 822,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.