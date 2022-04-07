Bell Bank Increases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,061 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.
About Avalara (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
