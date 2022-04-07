Bell Bank Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Bank grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 46,897,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

