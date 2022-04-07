Bell Bank Has $6.01 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bell Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. 2,211,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.