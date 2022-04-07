Bell Bank Has $1.49 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 366,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,945. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

