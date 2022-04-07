Bell Bank Buys 776 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,867,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,029. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

