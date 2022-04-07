Bell Bank Acquires 12,786 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $85.05. 25,811,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,863,441. The company has a market capitalization of $360.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.