Bell Bank Acquires 104 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bell Bank increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.00. The company had a trading volume of 802,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,096. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

