Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.44

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.44 ($100.48) and traded as high as €97.68 ($107.34). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €97.50 ($107.14), with a volume of 444,650 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)
