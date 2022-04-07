Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $270.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.84.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

