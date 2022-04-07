Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,234,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

BDX traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.52. 1,002,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,996. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

