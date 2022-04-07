Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.10 ($6.51).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.23.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.37), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($21,760.05). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.43), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,284.25). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

