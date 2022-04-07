Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 3.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 15,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 15,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.