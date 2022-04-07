BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $294.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BayCom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

