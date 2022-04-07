Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.