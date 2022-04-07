Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Bath & Body Works worth $51,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.