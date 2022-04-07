Barclays Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Equal Weight

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

