Barclays Lowers Aviva (LON:AV) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 468 ($6.14).

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

AV stock opened at GBX 444.20 ($5.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

