Barclays Lowers Aviva (LON:AV) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 468 ($6.14).
AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).
AV stock opened at GBX 444.20 ($5.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.92.
In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08).
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.