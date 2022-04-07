Barclays Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

