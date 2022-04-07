Barclays Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $24.69 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

