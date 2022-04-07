BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.50 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.71 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

