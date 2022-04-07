Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

BAC stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

