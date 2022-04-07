Bank of America Begins Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

