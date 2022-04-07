Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

