Balu Balakrishnan Sells 9,390 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68.

On Monday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $393,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

