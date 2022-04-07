Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sells C$485,326.82 in Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$14.01 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.68 and a one year high of C$31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

