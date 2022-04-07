Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ball by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

