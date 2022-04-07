B. Riley Weighs in on ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $166,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

