Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $794.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

