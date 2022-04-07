AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZEK. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

AZEK stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.