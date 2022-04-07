Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Analysts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 17,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

