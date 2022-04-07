Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 103,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

