Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

AXLA stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

