Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

