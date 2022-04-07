Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.90. Aware shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,013 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

