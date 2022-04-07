Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.90. Aware shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,013 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.16.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.
About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.
