Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2,228.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at $496,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

