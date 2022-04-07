Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

