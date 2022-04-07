Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,200,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,522,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,728,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

