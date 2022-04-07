Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $353.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

